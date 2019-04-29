Makers reveal release date for 'The Hustle' in new poster

and starrer 'The Hustle' will hit the big screens on May 17 this year.

Indian shared the release date along with a poster of the film. The poster features the two leading ladies dressed in black outfits, standing in the backdrop of a

The film's tagline on the poster reads, "They're giving dirty rotten men a run for their money."

Adarsh wrote, " and .. #TheHustle release date finalized: 17 May 2019... Remake of #DirtyRottenScoundrels."

The film is a remake of Frank Oz's 1988 comedy 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels', which starred Steve Martin, Michael Caine, and the late The American comedy film, which is directed by and written by Jac Schaeffer, is based on two women con artists who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them, reported The

The film was previously titled 'Nasty Women'.

The film also features Alex Sharp, Timothy Blake Nelson, and in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'The Hustle', will appear in 'The Last Thing He Wanted', directed by Dee Rees and in a live-action film adaptation of the Barbie film series.

Wilson, who is also producing 'The Hustle' was last seen in 'Isn't it Romantic', alongside and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)