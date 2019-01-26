I'm a film nerd, says Anne Hathaway

says she is a "nerd" when it comes to

The actor, who spend 12 hours in the ocean around shooting for thriller "Serenity", said getting deep into the process of filmmaking is the part she most looks forward to.

"I'm a nerd, so I just love that aspect of it, being with people who all believed in the same story and were willing to go out and be out in the ocean for 12 hours at a time and nobody complained and everybody dug deep and did the work together and had each other's backs.

"That's always the part I love the most," told

Also starring and Matthew McConaughey, "Serenity" is the story of a who is approached by his ex-wife to kill her new husband.

The 36-year-old said working on the movie on location with McConuaghey was akin to being in "paradise".

"Going to paradise, filming in paradise everyday with .. Yeah, it's real hard," he said.

The duo have earlier worked in 2014 sci-fi "Interstellar".

