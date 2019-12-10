Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid to arrive for 5-day India visit

-
Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will arrive in India on Tuesday on a five-day visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The visit would witness Shahid calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participating in the India-Maldives 6th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on December 13, the MEA said.
Shahid would also call on Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on December 12 and attend a programme in New Delhi on December 11.
The visit comes days after India handed over patrol vessel "KAAMIYAAB" to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in an event which also saw the inauguration of four key developmental projects in the archipelago covering a wide range of sectors.
