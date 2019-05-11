NRI donates crown and shield to Badrinath temple

An NRI named on Friday donated two crowns and three gem-laden shields worth Rs 1.25 crores to the temple.

Lord Badrinath's crown and the shield have been changed after a span of 60 years. Previously, the ceremony took place when a royal family from donated crown and shield to Temple.

The doors of the Lord shrine, decorated with flowers, were reopened for pilgrims at 4.15 am on Friday after a grand traditional ceremony in the presence of priests and scores of devotees.

The portals of in the Garhwal range of Uttarakhand's district were opened to pilgrims after a six-month-long winter break.

The temple, which is located at a height of over 10,000 feet in the Garhwal hills, is among the four Char Dham shrines which include Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath in

