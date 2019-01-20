Democrats 'only seeing' 2020 elections: US President Trump

-
ALSO READ
Trump offers protection to immigrants for US-Mexico border wall funding
Trump lashes out at Pelosi for planning trips amid shutdown
Trump postpones Speaker Pelosi's foreign trip over government shutdown
Trump threatens to declare national emergency over border wall
Trump threatens Govt shutdown over funding for proposed border wall
-
United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday lashed out at the Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for rejecting his proposal offering temporary protection to the migrants, and accusing them of only acting with the '2020 election' bid in their mind.
The US President took to Twitter, as saying, "Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don't see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 - which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work."
"No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise, there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy!" Trump added.
On January 19, Trump outlined his plans in a bid to end the nearly month-long partial government shutdown by offering temporary protections for undocumented migrants in exchange for the funding for his proposed border wall on the US-Mexico border.
In a televised speech from the White House, Trump hinted at extending protections for roughly 700,000 'Dreamers', the children of illegal migrants brought into the US, under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme for three years.
He floated a three-year extension of protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in exchange for USD 5.7 billion funding for the wall, The Hill reported.
The TPS is a system where people, whose families have been affected by war or disasters and are allowed to live and work in the US. Interestingly, Trump has been vocal against the TPS and DACA programmes, asserting that non-Americans were "taking away" potential jobs from Americans.
Due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, recorded as the longest in the US history, roughly a quarter of the government is closed and an estimated 800,000 federal workers have been adversely affected by the lapse in funding, who are either furloughed or working without any pay.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU