Democrats 'only seeing' 2020 elections: US President Trump

in a series of tweets on Sunday lashed out at the Democrats and for rejecting his proposal offering temporary protection to the migrants, and accusing them of only acting with the '2020 election' bid in their mind.

The US took to Twitter, as saying, " and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don't see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 - which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work."

"No, is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA. will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise, there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy!" Trump added.

On January 19, Trump outlined his plans in a bid to end the nearly month-long partial government shutdown by offering temporary protections for undocumented migrants in exchange for the funding for his proposed border wall on the US- border.

In a televised speech from the White House, Trump hinted at extending protections for roughly 700,000 'Dreamers', the children of illegal migrants brought into the US, under the (DACA) programme for three years.

He floated a three-year extension of protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in exchange for USD 5.7 billion funding for the wall, reported.

The TPS is a system where people, whose families have been affected by war or disasters and are allowed to live and work in the US. Interestingly, Trump has been vocal against the TPS and DACA programmes, asserting that non-Americans were "taking away" potential jobs from Americans.

Due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, recorded as the longest in the US history, roughly a quarter of the government is closed and an estimated 800,000 federal workers have been adversely affected by the lapse in funding, who are either furloughed or working without any pay.

