Mamata Banerjee ends 'Save the Constitution dharna'

on Tuesday ended her 'Save the Constitutuion dharna,' which she had started on Sunday night after the CBI's attempt to arrest

Addressing a gathering here, Banerjee said: "This Save the Constitution dharna is a victory for the Constitution and democracy. So let us end it today. When we started this dharna only after consulting all political parties and after that they extended their full support."

She said that she would take her fight against the to next week.

"Next we will do a programme in I can go on with the 'dharna' but now that we have got justice from one pillar of democracy, that is, judiciary I announce to end the 'dharna.' The gave a positive judgment today," she said.

"This 'dharna' was to save our democracy, Constitution, IAS-IPS officers, agencies, civil servants. This 'dharna' is a victory for the people, democracy and the Constitution," added Banerjee.

Hitting out at Narendra Modi, she asked him to resign and go back to "The wants to control all the agencies including the state agencies. Prime Minister, you resign from and go back to One man government, one party government is there," she said.

The also said that the Central government's claim that had joined her in the protest was not true.

"The truth is never joined the protest. Is Rajeev Kumar their nightmare? Why are they so scared of? As per the protocol wherever PM, CM or any other minister or goes, the police always has to be with them to give them security," she said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was also present on the occasion, said, "We will not stop here. We will continue it till they stop this harassment. NDA government wants to divide We want to unite "

A full-blown face-off between Chief Minister Banerjee led and the Centre erupted after a CBI team moved to arrest Rajeev Kumar. CBI officials were denied entry to the top cop's residence and were detained briefly too.

Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Chief Minister Banerjee started a sit-in on Sunday night to protest against what the TMC called a 'coup' by Modi led NDA government at the Centre.

The on Tuesday, however, directed Kumar to appear before the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

But the bench headed by said that no coercive step should be taken against Kumar, who will appear before the CBI in Shillong in

The Supreme Court, which posted further hearing in the case to February 20, also issued a contempt notice to Chief Secretary, the DGP and the Kolkata Police Commissioner on a plea which said that a CBI team was detained when it went to question Kumar on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)