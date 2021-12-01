Mamata Banerjee likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today

-
ALSO READ
Nothing mysterious about Sharad Pawar-Fadnavis meeting: Sena
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi
Uddhav Thackeray urges opposition parties to win people's trust
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
ED's actions against Maharashtra leaders bid to subdue state govt: Pawar
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai.
Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai on Tuesday.
"We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai," Thackeray had said while speaking to media persons.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee.
"Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting CM over several issues," the statement read.
Before visiting Mumbai, the TMC chief was in Delhi. Congress leaders Kirti Azad, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC during Banerjee's visit to the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU