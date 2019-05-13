Mamata has turned 'sonar Bangla' into 'kangal Bangla': Amit Shah

on Monday slammed Chief Minister and said that she has turned 'sonar' into 'kangal' (poor)

"Earlier people used to hear music of Rabindranath Tagore in Bengal... But today, the voices of bomb blasts are heard here. Mamata didi has turned 'sonar Bangla' into 'kangal Bangla'," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

"In West Bengal, infiltrates scare Mamata didi. Just for her vote bank, she does not allow people to perform Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja. If Narendra Modi will come back to power again on May 23, then nobody will dare to stop Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja in Bengal," he added.

further criticised for stopping people from saying ' Ram'.

"The infiltrates tell Mamata didi not to allow people to say ' Ram'. Mamata didi gets angry if someone chants Ram. I am chanting here today. Nobody can stop us from doing that," he said.

