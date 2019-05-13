UP: Dust storm likely to hit today, cloudy Monday predicted

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with light rain and dust storm are very likely to occur during the next three hours today in at Lalitpur, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Etah, Kasganj, Dehat districts and adjoining areas, according to the (IMD).

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover at 26 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius in the state. The development is expected to bring down the sweltering temperature.

Due to the current western disturbance and ongoing moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely to increase over many parts of northwest from today.

Rainfall or thunderstorm activity is also likely to increase over Northeast and peninsular from today. "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over and and during next four days," the forecasting agency stated in its report.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of Vidarbha, and Telangana during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during next 48 hours, the IMD predicted.

