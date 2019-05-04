Cyclone Fani makes landfall in West Bengal

Cyclonic storm Fani, which wreaked havoc in Odisha, has made landfall in West Bengal, (IMD) said on Saturday.

The cyclonic story crossed Kharagpur and is likely to continue further in North-East direction with a wind speed of 90 km/hour.

Heavy rains along with a wind speed of 175 battered Odisha as cyclone Fani made landfall close to the temple town of on Friday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in the state.

The impact of the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" was felt in neighbouring including in the beach town of and other areas.

The cyclone, which crossed close to coast between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. with a maximum wind speed of around 175 Kmph, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Khordha districts in the state.

Late on Friday, chaired a review meeting with the as well as senior officers of the state.

Patnaik, while briefing media after the meeting, said over 12 lakh people had been evacuated in 24 hours to safer locations in the state. He also mentioned that officials would take stock of the situation at length once the cyclonic storm crosses Odisha.

According to the IMD, Fani has moved north-northeastwards at 20 in the last six hours and weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm".

"It lay centred at 08:30 pm over coastal Odisha about 110 kilometre southwest of Midnapore in West Bengal, 80 kilometre southwest of and 210 kilometre southwest of Kolkata," said a statement issued by the IMD. "It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards during next 12 hours and emerge into Gangetic with a wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 105 kmph by the early morning of May 4," it added.

