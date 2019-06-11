Many congratulations on your 72nd incarnation day : Rabri Devi to Lalu Yadav

Former Minister wished her husband and Lalu Yadav, who is in jail in the fodder-scam case, on his 72nd birthday saying that his birth is an incarnation.

She took to twitter praying for his long life.

"Beloved, respected @laluprasadrjd many congratulations on your 72nd incarnation day. May my age also be yours," tweeted

While preparations were underway for celebrating his birthday at the party office here, Rabri Devi's residence in wore a deserted look.

Lalu, who is in in Ranchi, is at present undergoing treatment at

On Saturday, leaders of and met him. As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet Lalu every Saturday with "prior approval".

After being convicted in the multi-crore cases, Yadav was sent to the on December 23, 2017. Yadav has been getting treatment at the hospital since August 2018.

