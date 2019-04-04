Bajaj Consumer Care Limited announces launch of Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda Antimarks Sunscreen

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited has announced the launch of Ayurveda Antimarks sunscreen, focusing on sun marks like dark spots due to sun and and tanning which are prevalent skin problems in The new launch is anchored on a key insight that consumers are resistant to try sunscreens due to fear of and the premium pricing compared to ordinary skin creams.

The new launch- Ayurveda Antimarks is a carefully designed mix that tackles consumer barriers towards the category. While it the first to address the issue of sun marks, Ayurveda Antimarks Sunscreen Range comprises of Ayurvedic ingredients and is safe for daily use. The range includes 4 SKUs in SPF 30, SPF 50 variants with a 15 g monthly pack for just Rs 49. This will help address one of the key entry barriers to the category - high price.

With urbanization, the rise of middle class and evolving, the almost 2-decade old Bajaj Nomarks, is entering relevant consumer-driven categories with innovative solutions. The effectiveness and safety of Ayurveda combined with the optimal pricing are the key levers to this launch.

"Our Bajaj Nomarks has been recently restaged as a modern Ayurvedic With this new launch, we are excited to expand our portfolio. Bajaj Nomarks Antimarks Sunscreen is an Ayurvedic product, unlike other cosmetic sunscreen brands. It tackles the issues of dark spots and due to the summer sun with the help of its unique Ayurvedic formulation and ingredients like cucumber and mulethi. This new innovation and its appealing product mix will help make Bajaj Nomarks to become a bigger household brand," said Sandeep Verma, President Sales & Marketing, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited.

In addition, the brand is also launching a new digitally heavy sunscreen campaign based on consumer's preferences in beauty and skincare.

"We have focused on keeping everything we do compelling and relevant; keeping core product benefits as a hero as this category demands it. We have done this with captivating visuals that grab the audience attention through her journey, in relevant formats across her touch points. Our focus has further been on ensuring that our communication clearly emphasizes brand recall across everything we do, as this is also a category where associating the right brand to the ad the consumer liked, can be a challenge due to similar led communications," said, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder, BC Web Wise, the digital partners for Bajaj Consumer Care Limited.

The launch is currently focused on large sunscreen markets in and will be available across major retailers and

