Mauritius PM visits Sangam

was among the Pravasi Bhartiya delegation which on Thursday visited the at Prayagraj that is hosting the mega

of State of External Affairs V K Singh along with other union and state ministers received the at

addressing the media, thanked the and for inviting him. "The excellent arrangement has been made to welcome me and my wife. It is a unique experience for us," he said

"I wish my visit will further consolidate the already strong bond that exists between and Mauritius," he added.

Besides visiting the Sangam, will also visit the Saraswati Kup, Hanuman Temple, Akshaya Vat.

Speaking to ANI, Tourism Minister said, "Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) provides people living outside an opportunity to come and feel the essence of Their visit gives us happiness."

Joshi lauded UP for creating such a "grand" platform for the diaspora.

Welcoming the delegation, V.K Singh said the motive for creating such a platform was to make India more inclusive. "We have lined up various other programmes for the NRI visitors. We will take them to Saraswati Kund next," he said.

Singh even played the part of a tourist guide, using a microphone to brief for visiting delegation about the importance of the Kumbh. "We welcome you at from my heart. I wanted you to see how the government and local administration is managing the crores of devotees who arrive here in Prayagraj from across the world for a holy dip at the Sangam and Ganga."

The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention that concluded on January 23 saw a record number of registrations with visitors planning to visit the ongoing and the upcoming celebrations on January 26 at Rajpath in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)