May 23 should be celebrated as 'Modi diwas': Ramdev

Buoyed by BJP's massive win in the polls, yoga guru on Monday said that May 23, the day on which the election results were announced, should be celebrated as "Modi diwas".

Lauding for winning the trust of crores of people, he said, "On one side there was 'Mahagathbandan' and on the other side, there was Modi alone. He fought the polls and registered a resounding victory in People are now secure in his hands."

Talking to reporters here, he said, "May 23, the day on which BJP won the elections with a massive mandate, should either be celebrated as Modi diwas or lok kalyan diwas."

Ramdev, who is also a of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, had said yesterday that in order to contain population growth, the government should bring in a law whereby the third child should be bereft of voting rights.

He had also demanded a complete ban on cow slaughter and said that it is the only way out to reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and "gau rakshaks" (cow protectors).

"There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and 'gau rakshaks'. For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat," he had said.

