Post-LS poll debacle, internal bickering haunts Rajasthan Congress

After suffering a humiliating drubbing in the elections, internal bickering has begun haunting Rajasthan with top state leaders facing the ire of party rank and file.

Many party leaders have asked for 'change in leadership' and 'resignation' of those responsible for the party's worst ever electoral show in the state.

The party failed to win even a single seat in the state in the polls. The BJP and its ally won all 25 seats.

After the 'purported resignation' letter of went viral on social media, called for introspection in the party.

Senior party leader and Cabinet has questioned the ticket distribution.

"Defeat is a cause of concern but why should I resign from the post of the which I have got with such a difficulty," he asked.

It is learnt party at the recently held (CWC) meeting accused three senior Congress leaders including of putting their sons above the party's interests in the polls.

The party had fielded Ashok Gehlot's son from Jodhpur but he lost to BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat by 2.7 lakh votes.

The BJP, however, is enjoying rumblings within the Congress party.

"We have always said the Congress party practices dynasty So far as the formation of government in the state is concerned, everything is possible in politics," said BJP's state unit

