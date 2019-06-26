Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, plaster cast on right

A case of medical negligence from Medical College Hospital has come into light after an orthopaedic doctor plastered the wrong hand of the boy who fell from a tree.

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, "My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me."

The mother of the boy also expressed anger over the negligence by the medicos and said "This is utter negligence. We were not even provided with a single tablet by the hospital. An investigation should be carried out."

The matter has reached the and has asked the of the medical center to brief him on the same.

" has asked me to investigate the matter and seek clarification from the concerned team regarding this negligence. I condemn this incident and I am trying to fix the issue. People involved in the incident will be punished," said Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad,

