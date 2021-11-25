Meghalaya Congress: Have taken 'conscious decision' to join TMC, says ex-CM

-
Former Meghalaya Congress chief minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday said that 12 Congress MLAs have taken "conscious decision" to join the Trinamool Congress.
"We have taken a conscious decision to join TMC. A complete sense of commitment towards serving the people has brought us to take this decision. In the 2018 Assembly elections, we were confident of forming a government but we could not. Again, post-poll there were activities to poach our members," Sangma said in a press conference here.
"This group of 17 we have, collectively demonstrated our commitment...the commitment towards the state has superseded everything else...we are failing in our duty as far as the role of the opposition is concerned," he added.
Earlier, Trinamool Congress sources informed that 12 out of 17 Congress MLA from Meghalaya have joined Trinamool Congress.
Notably, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on November 18 held a meeting at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, which was attended by Manish Chatrath to evaluate to party's performance in the recently concluded by-polls in Meghalaya.
The meeting was also joined by other party leaders of the state including MPCC President Vincent H Pala, CLP leader Mukul Sangma, MPCC working president M Arnpareen Lyngdoh, Secretary AICC in-charge Manipur Charles Pyngrope, MPCC working presidents Marthon Sangma and James Lyngdoh.
#WATCH Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma announces decision to go with the Trinamool Congress— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021
"Congress has failed to play the role of the main opposition party in the country," he adds during a media briefing in Shillong. pic.twitter.com/bJc7lyrKxz
