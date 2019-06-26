Meghan Markle slammed for updating engagement ring, royal expert finds it "odd"

upgraded her engagement ring, giving it a modern touch, but some people aren't happy that she got the huge sparkler redesigned.

The got heat from a royal expert who believed that she messed up the tradition, reported

Following reports that the former 'Suits' altered the stunning engagement ring given to her by husband less than two years ago, said she "found it odd."

Seward has been covering the royal family since the 1980s and has written over 20 books on the subjects.

Calling it a "piece of history" and not "fashion", Seward said, "I find it a bit odd would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her."

"A royal engagement ring is a piece of history not a bit of jewellery to be updated when it looks old fashioned," Seward told Fabulous Digital, as cited by

According to the outlet, eagle-eyed fans first noticed the ring underwent an upgrade when attended Trooping the Colour alongside her husband. The original ring had a thick gold band with three diamonds, two of which belonged to Harry's mother, the late of The new version has a thinner, "diamond-studded micro-pave gold band."

The outlet also shared that it has not been confirmed why or when the ring was changed. However, Meghan was first spotted without the ring towards the end of her pregnancy.

During their official engagement interview, the Duke of revealed that he designed the ring himself.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure she's with us on this crazy journey together," said at that time.

Meghan now wears three rings on her finger, in addition to her engagement ring and wedding band, the also dons an eternity ring, which was a gift from her husband.

The welcomed a baby boy on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary. The baby's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor- was revealed on the official account of the royals.

Megan has largely stayed out of the public eye and has been spending some quality time with her baby.

