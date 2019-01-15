Mehbooba likens JNU charge sheet with Afzal Guru hanging, calls it vote bank politics

Former minister and Peoples (PDP) on Tuesday likened the charge sheet filed against JNU student leaders in the sedition row with the hanging of terrorist and termed it vote

"As I have already said that such kind of steps before elections raise doubts. People may remember that even before 2014 elections, hanged by picking him up from the 28th position. They thought that this way they will win 2014 elections. Today is doing the same thing. Kanhaiya, and seven-eight other students from have been named in the charge sheet. This is absolutely wrong. It feels like people are once again being used as a pawn ahead of 2019 elections. This is nothing but of votes," said Mehbooba told the media here on Tuesday.

Speaking further about her party's association with BJP, she said: "We shook hands with as they had the mandate, to have talks on issue just like Vajpayee Ji held talks with Hurriyat and But Modi Ji couldn't walk on the path of Vajpayee Ji even though he had the mandate. People can be angry with us for forging an alliance with but they don't hate. It was a tough decision for us to go with BJP. This was taken in the welfare of people."

Emphasising that local militants are the "son of the soil", she asserted that "attempts should be to save him (local militants). She further said, "I believe, in Jammu and Kashmir, not only Hurriyat but those with the guns should also be engaged with, but not at this time."

The on Monday slapped the charges of sedition, rioting, and criminal conspiracy among others on former (JNUSU) and nine others in a three-year-old incident which rocked the campus of India's premier seat of learning on the evening of February 9, 2016.

charge sheet, running into 1,200-page and filed at the city-state's on Monday, contains serious charges against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) including Section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

