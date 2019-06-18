JUST IN
Business Standard

Mehbooba meets Governor to discuss prevailing political, socio-economic situation in J-K

ANI  |  General News 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the prevailing political and socio-economic situation in the state.

During the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, Mufti also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the state.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 22:33 IST

