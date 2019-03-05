Mehbooba takes jibe at Air India's 'Jai Hind' directive

Former Chief Minister, on Tuesday took a jibe at the new directive of Air India, which has asked its all cabin and cockpit crew to say 'Jai Hind' after every flight announcement made on board.

"Little surprise that with around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn't even spared the skies," she tweeted.

"With immediate effect, all are required to announce "Jai Hind" at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and with much fervour," the circular issued by on Monday read.

The carrier presently has around 3500 cabin crew and over 1200 cockpit crew.The directive comes days after took charge as of once again.

Interestingly, Lohani had issued such a directive earlier also in 2016 during his previous tenure as CMD.

