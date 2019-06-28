Melbourne Victory FC names Marco Kurz as head coach

Marco Kurz on Friday signed a two-year contract with Melbourne Victory FC as their head coach.

The 50-year old has a playing career which spanned for 16 years and gave 311 appearances in the Bundesliga. Moreover, in 2017, Kurz took charge of Adelaide United and helped them reach in two FFA Cup finals, winning one in 2018.

Melbourne Victory Chairman Anthony Di Pietro is elated over the new appointment and is impressed with Kurz's passion for success.

"Our panel of experienced football people including Mark Bresciano, Paul Trimboli and Rob Sherman, undertook a comprehensive recruitment process. Coupled with his international and domestic experience, Marco demonstrated outstanding qualities throughout. Importantly his passion for success and desire to win is aligned with our clubs' ambition," the club's official website quoted Pietro as saying.

Kurz is also excited for his role as he said: "It's an honour to be named as Head Coach of Melbourne Victory, a big club with a strong history, passionate fanbase and true drive for success.

