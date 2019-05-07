'Mental Hai Kya' gets new release date

The release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Mental hai Kya' has been pushed from June 21 to July 26.

Indian took to to announce the new release date, along with a picture of the statement issued by Ekta Kapoor.

"#MentalHaiKya to release on 26 July 2019... Ekta Kapoor [Balaji Telefilms] issues a statement about the new release date," he tweeted.

"The shift in the release date is a decision taken after recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and a top research team, keeping in mind the other releases a week before and after this date. We have thus been advised to shift the release of our movie to 26th July, purely for business prospects," read the statement issued by Kapoor's

With the new release date, the film is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' at the box office.

In January, Hrithik had announced that 'Super 30' would release on July 26.

"Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019. bhut jld smy bdlne vaalaa hai!" he had tweeted.

"A lot is being reported about clashing with another film at the box office on 26th July. On knowing that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did everything in our purview to ensure the other parties that there will be no mudslinging and it will be a dignified release," said in its statement.

The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Manikarnika', while Rao last starred in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' alongside Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and

