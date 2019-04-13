Meraj releases new bridal wear

Fashion without never pulls success. The Indian bridal wear is a huge sector, which is growing in the competition with each passing day. Tapping the potential to successfully climb the ladder of success in the sector, Bengaluru-based has come up with a new innovation, which is designed to strike a chord with the this season.

has released a new lehenga which uses a hybrid by using rich textured fur in it. This move garnered a lot of eyeballs in the industry during its display in a fashion show. has always had the vision to position themselves as a brand with a dash of uniqueness to be a cut above the rest.

The newly released designs help them to further firm their feet in the niche fashion market. In addition to the product release, the brand also mentioned the efforts that went into researching behind the release.

A globally group, was roped in to do a market survey in order to identify the positioning and predict the leverage for the new product. According to the survey by 3EA, the new designs released by Meraj have what it takes to differentiate the label from the rest and carve a niche for themselves in the market.

The creativity behind the new is the focus it places on highlighting the best of India's traditions and merging it with new-age materials for a classy hybrid The pricing and the availability of the product are also being fixed by keeping all these aspects in mind. While it might be an oxymoron in the fashion world, is fast taking place in the Indian bridal space.

"Steadiness and stale designs never work in our sector. We always work and brainstorm to provide some unique, modish and unique designs to our customers. The new conceptual line launched by us creating a fusion of fur and feather hits the spot and has already garnered tremendous accolades from the fraternity in and abroad," said Meraj Anwar, Founder,

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)