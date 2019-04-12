IndusInd Bank launches campaign to celebrate 25 years

today announced the launch of a multimedia campaign to commemorate the completion of the Bank's journey of 25 years. Christened "#Just25", the all-new campaign takes inspiration from the 25-year-olds of today.

Individuals who are innovators, who have made a difference, levelled the playing field or beaten the odds to take on the world. The campaign reflects IndusInd Bank's ethos of being an innovator, an achiever with one cohesive goal of becoming India's most convenient nank.

The campaign comprises five TVCs showcasing a who has overcome every possible challenge to achieve his goal, a green crusader aspiring to make the world a better place to live, a beginner who's making an impact through innovative ideas, a rural housewife who is a successful as well as an individual who is living his dream of doing things differently; eventually reflecting what inspires us as well as highlighting the role that has played in the lives of millions of such individuals over the 25 year journey.

"2019 is indeed a celebratory year as turns 25. Our #Just 25 campaign embodies the many attributes of who we are and what we have achieved in our wonderful 25-year journey. There is an exuberance and joy at what we have achieved, but more importantly there is a sense of anticipation and promise of what lies ahead. The campaign underscores our constant commitment to our customers over the years. It throws light on how we, in our own way, are trying to make a difference to the wonderful community that we are a part of while steadfastly focusing on our core mission of making truly convenient. This milestone provides us opportunities to both reflect on our past, and to look forward to the rich promise of an even brighter future," said Anil Ramachandran, EVP and Head, and at IndusInd Bank.

"We continue to remain mindful that the world is an ever-changing place, and if anything, we must continue to stay young and relevant. We strongly believe that our passion for delivering unique and innovative solutions, and our inherent commitment to putting our customer at the heart of all that we do, will continue to be our driving force for the next 25 years", he added.

"In a category that loves to flaunt legacies and play the 'we fulfil your dreams' song, IndusInd Bank has emerged as a distinctly youthful, innovation-oriented brand. So its 25-year celebration had to be different from the regular 'silver jubilee' approach. We looked at this milestone not as a 25th anniversary, but as a 25th birthday! At 25, IndusInd Bank shares the spirit of 25-year-olds who are making a positive difference to the world around us; who proudly say, we're Just25", said Ankur Suman, Principal Consultant and Creative Head,

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)