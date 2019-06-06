MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said on Thursday.

The forecasting agency also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, and Besides, Gangetic West Bengal, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and are likely to witness heavy downpour.

In the northern states, heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over and Vidarbha; in some parts with severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over West Rajasthan.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan. Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Haryana, south and Chhattisgarh," stated IMD in its All Warning Bulletin on Thursday.

Squally with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over southeast and southwest off Somalia Coast, Maldives-Comorin area and The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

