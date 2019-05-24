The Style Project reveals Sonam K Ahuja's 'Pleasure Obsessions - 2019'

The latest episode of the Style Project gave pleasure seekers a trend report guiding them to style with pleasure. The fierce style icon K Ahuja swears by five bold trends that she truly believes will assist any fashionista in making a pleasurable style statement.

In association with the Premium Belgian chocolate ice-cream brand, - the 'The Style-Project', starring Global style icon, K Ahuja showcases all that goes behind the making of a style diva.

The episode captures five trends, which are simple and impactful for one's style journey. "The Style Project is essentially my bible to pleasure seekers and fashionistas where I reveal some of my favourite Pleasure obsessions of 2019 with ice cream. This will surely inspire audiences to take style and pleasure seriously", said K Ahuja.

"In today's fast-paced world full of responsibilities, sometimes it's important to let go and indulge in a bit of spontaneity. The style has always been a platform for expression and whether its couture or casual, adding a personal touch to your style never fails to wow!" exclaimed Sonam.

It's all about mix and match - Houndstooth and stripes, shimmery eyes with a bold lip. Sonam believes a healthy mix and match will do the trick just like a bit chocolate does to vanilla. For Sonam, it was the character in the film Khoobsurat, which was all about making a statement on unconventional style choices. It was the ultimate clash of colours, prints and styles that makes the cut for this one!

A play of textures makes a statement to any look. 'A little lace, a little Lame' adds a bite to your look. Just like the newly launched Hazelnut, which is crunchy, caramelized and deliciously sinful? Playing with texture gives the look a certain depth and edge.

It's a trend Sonam swears by with one her most memorable Gold moments being the gold gown at 2017. Gold has always meant instant glam, whether it's gold-embossed eye makeup or gold specked lips, in order to Go Bold, you have got to Go Gold.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)