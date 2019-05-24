Qualitas Global announces further expansion into Europe, set to launch US office by the end of 2019

Qualitas Global, a leading mobile game development and quality assurance services firm, is all set to consolidate its global position by establishing its presence in the US market by the end of 2019. The company, founded by - a first generation entrepreneur, strategic thinker, and technology enthusiast, aims to change the way to is perceived in the industry.

With offices across and major customers across the globe, specializes in image tracking, data annotation and video analytics for in verticals like automated vehicles, sports, drones, retail, security and surveillance, medical annotations, agriculture etc. This six sigma driven organization has been helping major tech giants, automobile software manufacturers, sports team owners, retail as well as government and law enforcement agencies in the areas of facial recognition, license plate recognition, athlete's performance analysis, vehicle monitoring, traffic and crime regulations, to name a few.

"There is a lack of awareness and understanding of the benefits of to a professionally managed services firm like ours. Corporations will stand to benefit a lot if they outsource their high-volume tech-labour related projects to the right partner like us," said Neville Patel, as he outlined the emphasis on quality and processes at the company.

understands the product delivery cycles of its customers, ensuring strict quality and security standard and is committed to meet their customer's deadlines. Their passionate, motivated and highly trained professionals take pride in providing 24x7 supports, effectively acting as an extension of the customer's in-house teams.

"We give almost no importance to the number of hours to bill a customer. Instead, we focus on delighting our customers and making sure we deliver a wow experience. Our revenues have soared since the time we decided not to focus on revenue," added Patel while talking about the customer-centric approach.

The of Qualitas Global, is a hands-on entrepreneur, highly experienced with start-ups, mobile technology, and marketing. With an experience of more than 21 years in the Indian ITES industry, he has led the growth of the company from a 5-people start-up in 2014 to its current strength of 400 plus people. He believes in hand picking his team members and putting them through rigorous in-house training to bring them up to the level of quality the firm stands for.

has completed several international projects, building customized solutions for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm aims to grow further and consolidate its position as the best company for tracking and annotation In the gaming arena, the company is looking to launch its own games for the Indian market in the coming months. Built on the foundations of an industry-leading workforce, and headed by Patel, Qualitas Global is set to reinforce its international presence in the coming months, ensuring incremental growth for years to come.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)