MHA releases additional Rs 1,000 crore to cyclone-hit Odisha

The (MHA) on Tuesday released Rs 1, 000 crores for the restoration of cyclone-hit Odisha as assured by Modi.

A statement said the amount would be in addition to the Rs 341 crore that had been provided to the in advance.

The extremely severe cyclone 'Fani' made a landfall in Odisha on May 3 causing extensive damage in the state and claiming at least 34 lives.

Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the rescue and relief measures in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha today. and other senior officers of the state participated in the NCMC meeting through video conference.

Reviewing the relief measures, stressed that power and in Puri and Bhubaneswar need to be restored on the "priority basis" and directed the concerned state and central officials to work in close coordination in this regard.

While the landline connectivity has been restored in Puri, mobile services still remain skeletal. on wheels are also being deployed in Puri.

To restore the mobile and in the affected areas, the Department of is coordinating with the to implement a priority plan. Mobile service providers have allowed free and intra circle roaming in these areas.

Efforts are also being made to operationalize all ATMs in the affected areas.

Dates to registers for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced examinations have also been extended by five days up to May 14.

