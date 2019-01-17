MHA to get satellite from ISRO to strengthen border security

A satellite for exclusive use by (MHA) will be launched by the (ISRO)

The satellite will be used for the purpose of utilising space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development.

The project is slated to strengthen island and border security and facilitate the development of infrastructure in border and island areas.

The report of task force approved by on Thursday, had identified island development, border security, communication and navigation, GIS and operations planning system and border infrastructure development for use of space technology, according to a Ministry statement.

The report was finalised after MHA had a consultation with all stakeholders including Border Guarding Forces (BGFs), ISRO, Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and (MoD).

The task force would be headed by (Border Management) and would have members from BSF, Department of

To execute the project in a time bound manner, a short, medium and long term plan has been proposed for implementation in five years in close coordination with ISRO and MoD.

Major recommendations of the report were to build capacity in BGFs to use space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development.

In short term, immediate needs of BGFs would be met by procurement of high-resolution imagery and the hiring of bandwidth for communications.

In the midterm, one satellite is being launched by ISRO for the exclusive use of MHA.

Over the long term, MHA would develop infrastructure to share by user agencies, develop a central archival facility for storing various imagery resources and dissemination of the same to user agencies.

would also help in the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in remote areas.

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) -based would provide navigation facilities for operational parties in high altitude, remote and difficult borders and Naxal areas.

The government has designated as the lead agency for implementation of infrastructure including the establishment of the archival facility.

The project will be implemented by the with the assistance of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)