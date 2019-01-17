Saudi Arabian man arrested at Delhi airport with live bullet

(CISF) has arrested a Saudi Arabian for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag at the Delhi airport, stated an official statement released on Thursday.

During the regular security checks at the airport on Wednesday, a CISF soldier detected a "live bullet of 6.35 mm" from the luggage of Alotaibi T.

Salman was supposed to take an Flight to via However, when he was being interrogated, he failed to produce a valid document regarding a live bullet, following which, Salman was handed over to police.

An FIR has been register against Salman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

