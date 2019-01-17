Tenure of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, 3 other officials 'curtailed'

The on Thursday "curtailed" the tenure of Special of Rakesh Asthana, who is facing a probe in a bribery case, and three other officers of the investigative agency with immediate effect.

According to a order, the of Cabinet (ACC) also "curtailed" the tenure of Joint Arun Kumar Sharma, a 1987-batch of cadre, DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, a 2000-batch of cadre, and SP Jayant J Naiknavare, a 2004-batch of cadre

Asthana, who was sent on leave by the on October 23 along with his warring CBI Alok Verma, has an FIR registered against him for bribery charges.

The 1984-batch IPS officer of cadre had approached the Delhi High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR but his plea was rejected on January 11.

A single bench of the High Court had refused to grant interim protection to him but asked the CBI to maintain the status quo for two weeks.

The High Court had directed the CBI to conclude investigation against Asthana within 10 weeks.

The action by the ACC came a day after Asthana moved an application in the seeking some corrections in the recent judgement.

Verma, who had a running fight with Asthana, has already resigned from service after he was transferred from the post of CBI

