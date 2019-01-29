Michael Cohen to testify before House Intelligence Committee on Feb 8

Donald Trump's former personal will testify before the behind closed doors next month, the committee confirmed on Monday (local time).

Adam Schiff, of the committee, announced that Cohen will testify before the intelligence panel on February 8, CNN reported.

Trump's former was initially slated to appear in an open hearing before the a day earlier, however, he announced last week that he will be postponing the testimony owing to "ongoing threats against his family" from Trump and his attorney,

Cohen has also been issued a subpoena to appear before the in mid-February. The committee is in contact with Cohen's legal team regarding that appearance.

"We will continue to work with Mr. Cohen and in order to protect Mr. Cohen and his family," a statement from Schiff read.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in December last year, including related to payments made to silence women during the 2016 presidential campaign on Trump's directives, according to the prosecutors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)