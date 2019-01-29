Pelosi invites Trump to address Congress on Feb 5

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited United States President Donald Trump to address the Joint Session of Congress on February 5.
The invite from Pelosi came after Trump cancelled his State of Union address which was scheduled for Tuesday (local time).
"When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year's State of the Union address. In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th. Therefore, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber," read a statement posted on Pelosi's Twitter account.
.
