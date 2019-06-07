Kim Dickens to be cast in crime series 'Briarpatch'

Actor Kim Dickens has been cast as a series regular in the USA Network Crime-anthology "Briarpatch" alongside Rosario Dawson.
Based on the Ross Thomas Novel, the series surrounds itself around Allegra Gill (Dawson), a skilled investigator who returns to her corrupt Texas hometown, to investigate her sister's murder, only to find herself amongst dangerous excavations she had long sought to bury.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Deadwood" star will play Chief of Police Eve Raytek, a tough official who knows her way around in the male-dominated environment and is committed to finding Allegra's sister's killer.
Written and executive produced by Andy Greenwald, the show will begin production this month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The show is produced by Paramount Television, UCP and executive produced by Sam Esmail.
