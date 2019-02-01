Minister for IT inaugurates 'ICT Academy Bridge 2019' conference

Dr. M. Manikandan, Minister for Information Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated ' Bridge 2019' conference in the city yesterday (on 31st January 2019) that witnessed more than 1,000 participants from government, industry and academia. Dr. IAS delivered the special address.

Organized by ICT Academy, the 37th edition of the conference is the largest Industry- of

Themed "Fostering for Industry 4.0", the event brought together industry experts, academic leaders and government policy-makers to address the challenges faced by Inc. in the era of Fourth Industrial Revolution, thus creating a correlated education ecosystem and formulating a strategic regulatory framework.

ICT 2019

conferred 3 industry icons of from 3 different sectors with 'TN ICON 2019' award for their outstanding contribution to the growth of their sectors through the extensive use of new in their business/field. Awardees are:

Shankar S, Film Director, Producer, Writer

Arun Alagappan, Executive Director, Cholamandalam

R. Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Logistics Services Limited

Speaking about the event, Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice Chairman, and Chairman, said, "Over the last several years ICT Academy has traced the progress of technology and prepared academia, government and industry to the onslaught of newer technologies that are hitting us at pace that we have never seen before. This year, the event included few more technologies and new companies and shared on the mix of newer and newer that evolved. Be it an education industry or a financial services industry or a or the oil and gas industry, technology has become so inseparable that the new paradigm of Industry 4.0 is what all of us need to explore together and make a success out of using the research, the teachers and the students that are at our hands."

M. Sivakumar, of ICT Academy said, "Bridge is the flagship event of ICT Academy, and was initiated to bridge the gap between industry and academia. This event serves as a platform for the academicians to eagerly follow the evolving technologies and make the next generation ready for this "

Expert Technical Sessions and Panel Discussion

The summit featured exclusive tech talks by experts from leading technical organizations including NVidia, Intel, Oracle, IBM, K7, TCS, Palo Alto, AWS etc., presenting on topics for the Industry 4.0 including Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Block Chain etc., and a power panel by NSDC, that deliberated on the Challenges and Opportunities of Industry 4.0.

ICT Academy YouTube channel contributor awards 2019

ICT serves as a knowledge repository with over 700 videos contributed by industry experts, policymakers, educationists, students and With 1.5 lakh subscribers and 17 million viewers ICT Academy recognized the contributors of top 5 most viewed videos. The award winners include:

Bharathi Baskar, Vice President, Citi Bank

S. Raja, Media Personality

V. Nandakumar IRS, Govt. of India

Hip Hop Aadhi, Music Director

Ashwini John, ICT Academy Youth Contest Winner

ICT Academy Partner Excellence Awards 2019

2019 recognized member institutions of ICT Academy for its outstanding participation in the initiatives of ICT Academy and their commitment to growth and enhancement of the education. The awards were presented under 2 categories: one for engineering colleges and other for arts and science colleges.

