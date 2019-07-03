Miranda Lambert returns to work after "taking longest break"

Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is back to work after taking a long hiatus in 17 years.

After her wedding to the NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, the 35-year-old singer cracked a joke about how she tends to go off the rails whenever she has some time off from her hectic schedule. She also said that she loved taking some time off to enjoy her marriage, reported Fox News.

Lambert also revealed that her team was very eager for her to return to work.

"They're not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s-t. I had the longest break I've ever had in 17 years, this year, the last year, so I'm a little nervous to be back," Lambert said during an interview with the Chicago radio station US99 as cited by Fox News.

The singer is also enjoying her new role as a stepmother. McLoughlin has an 8-month-old son from his previous relationship with Kaihla Rettinger.

"My stepson is amazing. I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great. I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle'," she said, Lambert.

Lambert and McLoughlin met in November. The two-time Grammy award winner secretly tied the knot with the NYPD officer in February. During her work break, the newlyweds split their time between New York City and their farm in Nashville, Tenn.

"We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have a quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance," Lambert told Extra in June.

Lambert had been quietly dating with McLoughlin since November 2018, when they met while the singer was on the sets of 'Good Morning America' for a performance with her country trio, Pistol Annies.

On June 22, Lambert returned to the stage for the first time in over a year at the Chicago's Country LakeShake Festival. She is soon going to start her 'Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars' Tour, which features an incredible line-up of all-female performers including Maren Morris and Elle King.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)