MLAs, ministers in Karnataka are united: Siddaramaiah

Former and on Thursday asserted that MLAs and ministers in the ruling JD(S)- coalition government in the state are "united".

Claiming that recently concluded Lok Sabha elections left no impact on the ruling coalition, said at a press conference here, "The result of this Lok Sabha election will not have an impact on this government. All our MLAs and ministers are united. will not leave the party."

Pradesh Committee working was also present at the presser.

The JDS-Congress coalition, which is in power in the state, went through a rough patch during the campaigning of the recently concluded elections.

Congress has 79 MLAs while Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has 37 MLAs in the coalition government holding power in the state.

Tensions between the two parties benefitted the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in while both JDS and Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. However, the unit had said that there was no threat to the coalition in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)