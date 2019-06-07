Mock drill conducted in Hyderabad by police along with security team

-
ALSO READ
Housing sector recovers in southern states; new projects up 77%: Anarock
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says team believes it can win IPL 2019
When team does well, captain's job becomes easy: Bhuvneshwar after SRH win
Worst pitch ever: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting blasts Kotla track
With both teams missing key players, it's well-matched encounter: Iyer
-
A mock drill for surprise checking of people and their vehicles was conducted here on Friday by a security team along with the Hyderabad city police.
The drill was performed in the Saifabad area of Hyderabad.
Speaking about the exercise, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, said, "Octopus Security Force is one of the elite organisations and a commando outfit to combat urban terror scenario."
The city police regularly conduct joint exercises with the Octopus Security Force to ensure that every necessary measure is taken for the safety of people in the state.
"It has wings for house intervention, rescue operation and hostage release," said Kumar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU