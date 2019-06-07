Visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka indicates importance India attaches to 'Neighbourhood First' policy: PM Modi

Ahead of his visit to and Sri Lanka, Modi on Friday said that his visit to the two indicate the importance that attaches to the "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"I would be visiting the and on 8th and 9th June. These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours," Modi said in a tweet.

He also thanked the Maldivian for inviting him to the

"I thank @ibusolih for inviting me to the Republic of Maldives. I also had the opportunity to be a part of the inauguration ceremony in November 2018. views the Maldives as a valued partner with whom we share deep bonds of history and culture," the said.

Asserting that stands firmly with the people of in the aftermath of "horrific terror attacks on Easter", the said, "The people of India stand firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, who suffered great agony and destruction in the wake of the horrific terror attacks on We fully support in the fight against terror."

The Maldives is all set to welcome Prime Minister Modi for a "historic" bilateral visit, his first after coming to power for a second consecutive term.

The visit is in tune with the 'India first policy' of Male and 'Neighbourhood First' policy of The streets in Male are lined up flags of India and Maldives, to welcome PM Modi and his delegation.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in the island nation on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit.

"It is a very historic visit. It will allow us to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. All preparation is in place. It is a big honour for us as the visit has been given the status of a state visit, " of India to Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, told ANI.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the "This is only the second time that any foreign leader will address the Majlis (Maldives Parliament)," said.

Last Month, the unanimously passed a resolution for inviting Modi to address the House during his visit.

