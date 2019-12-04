JUST IN
MoD to mobilize 50 lakh people on Dec 7 as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

All the three services of the MoD, Indian Coast Guard, and other organisations, including BRO, NCC, CSD, and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), among others will participate in the campaign

ANI 

The Ministry of Defence is planning to mobilize 50 lakh people from its own ranks and local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country on December 7, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will lead the 'Swachhta Day' event, being organised at Delhi Cantonment on December 7. The aim is to raise awareness amongst the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings plastic-free. The slogan coined for this event is 'Plastic Se Raksha - Swachhata Hi Suraksha," according to a release by the PIB.

All the three services of the MoD, Indian Coast Guard, and other organisations, including Border Road Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Canteen Services Division (CSD), and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), among others will participate in the campaign, according to the release.

The Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programs of the central government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first term in the center, to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of 'Clean India'.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 22:23 IST

