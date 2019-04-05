Modi cites media reports to target Ahmed Patel in chopper deal

Alleging that and corruption have an "unbreakable" relationship, on Friday cited to suggest that the names of "family" and senior had emerged in the chopper deal scam in the context of kickbacks.

Addressing a rally here, he said that during the rule, "corruption would accelerate while 'vikas' (development) was on ventilator."

Modi referred to the scams in the Bofors gun deal as well as the VVIP chopper deal along with scams in 2G spectrum allocation, coal block allocation, and said "be it land, sky or water, there is no resource in the country which the Congress has not looted."

He alleged that "it's difficult to find any weapon deal in which there are no reports of commission taken by the Congress."

During his speech he referred to the deportation to from UAE of Christian Michel, a British who is an alleged middleman in the Rs 3600 crore chopper deal for procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from company.

"You may remember that your 'chowkidar' has brought back chopper scam accused from The Michel 'mama' (referring to Christian Michel) and other middlemen were questioned by the agencies over several weeks. Based on which a charge sheet has been filed in the court," Modi said.

He went on to add, "I saw in the media that one of the people who had asked for the kickbacks in the chopper scam is 'AP' and the other is 'FAM'. The same charge sheet states that 'AP' means and 'FAM' means family. Now, you tell me which family is close to?"

The charge sheet was filed by the in a court in on Thursday.

"The relationship between the Congress and corruption is unbreakable. They cannot be separated. The Congress needs corruption and corruption needs Congress," the alleged.

"The Congress every time sets new records in corruption. The identity of Congress is that during its rule, corruption kept accelerating and 'vikas' (development) was on ventilator," he charged."They (Congress) did not even spare our soldiers. Be it Bofors gun or helicopter, it's difficult to find any weapon deal in which there are no reports of commission taken by the Congress," Modi alleged.

Referring to the 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP) scheme, he said it was pending for 40 years before the NDA government came and implemented it.

"We resolved the 'One Rank, One Pension' matter which was pending for past 40 years. Those who always focused on seeking votes and collecting money, always kept the matter on hold," Modi said.

He dubbed Congress' manifesto as "dhakosla patra" (fraud document) and said once you read it, "you realise with whom the Congress' hand is. and the 'tukde tukde gang' were the ones who were very happy with the Congress manifesto."

The also slammed Conference (NC) for pitching for revival of the post of a for and targeted its ally Congress over it.

"Congress ally says that wants its own Prime Minister. You tell me, can a country have two Prime Ministers? Why is the Congress not telling anything to its ally?"

Praising tax payers, Modi said, "Crores of poor families get cheaper ration because of the honest taxpayers. Be it the all-weather road linking Chardham, or the renovation of the Holy Land of Baba Kedar, or the construction of Rishikesh Karnprayag rail line, all such things are happening due to honest taxpayers."

He added, "Today, about 50 crore poor people are getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is possible only because of honest taxpayers.

