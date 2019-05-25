Modi reaches out to minorities

Elected NDA again to serve a second term, Modi on Saturday sought to reach out to minorities saying there will be no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, sect and religion and gave a new slogan of "trust towards all".

Addressing newly-elected members of Parliament belonging to BJP and other allies in the NDA in the of Parliament after his election, he said his government would work for 130 crore people, including those who voted for the NDA and those who did not vote for his party and the coalition.

In a 90-minute speech heard with rapt attention which encompassed the work during his first term and the goals for the next term, Modi said that his government would move forward on its attack against poverty.

In an attempt to reach out to minorities, Modi said political parties in the past played deceit on minorities who were used for

"They were kept in illusion, climate of fear and insecurity. They were misled by deceit. It would have been better if they were given education so that some good leaders emerged from the community, which could have become equal to other sections.

"But for the sake of vote bank politics, they were kept away from everything. Today I appeal to all that we have to break that deceit on minorities. We have to gain their trust. We have to move shoulder to shoulder without discriminating on the basis of caste, sect and religion. We are for 130 crore people. These should be our priorities and responsibility. 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur ab Sabka Vishwas (Everyone's support, everyone's development and now everyone's trust). This is our mantra. I will leave no stone unturned and I will work for all citizens of India," he said.

In a veiled attack on previous governments, he said poverty had always been a matter of political debate in the country. "It was a fashion. During the last five years, we have broken the back of poverty, we reached closer to the poor people and empowered them. We fought against poverty to get rid of it. We will move forward."

Calling the journey of 2019 Lok Sabha elections a "teerth yatra" (pilgrimage) for him, Modi said the coalition is going to begin a new journey for taking ahead.

Before addressing at the NDA parliamentary meeting, Modi touched and bowed before the Constitution placed at the of Parliament.

"I convey my heartfelt gratitude to you all. The BJP chose me unanimously as the of the parliamentary party and all the NDA parties supported it and I am thankful for it. We are beginning a new journey," Modi said.

The said is now an aspirational society and the 21st century belongs to

"I said that we are not contesting elections, people of the country are. I have seen many elections in my life but the 2019 election for me was a 'teerth yatra' (pilgrimage). It was not political campaigning," he said.

Modi maintained that the 2019 were pro-incumbency which gave birth to trust, adding that this election has become a movement of social unity.

"These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust...The trust was not only between people and government but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust... 2019 elections become a movement of social unity," he said.

Congratulating the newly-elected first time MPs, Modi said, "You all deserve greetings but those elected for the first time deserve an even bigger one. I offer all of you my greetings."

Expressing gratitude to the citizens of the country for giving majority mandate to the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he said, "The country not only voted us to power in 2014, they also showed us the way from 2014 to 2019, they were participants during this journey. Sometimes they walked two steps ahead of us."

He added, "People have accepted us due to our 'seva bhav' (intent of service). One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of and power."

"A massive mandate also increases one's responsibility, we accept that. We must move ahead with new but at the same time also understand Indian democracy. Indian democracy is getting matured day by day."

"2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way, they had become a way to unite the society. This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are witnesses to it,"

With a hope of gaining the trust of those who did not vote for the BJP, Modi said, "We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win."

Remembering former late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said, "Vajpayee ji is the one who made this coalition successful and took this forward positively. His (Vajpayee) image present in the is blessing all of us. NDA has become a trustworthy campaign."

Talking about the minorities in the country, Modi said, "Minorities have been kept in fear, used in elections. We have to end this cycle. Just like the poor, the minority of this country too has been cheated."

Newly elected MPs of BJP-led NDA on Saturday formally elected Modi as the of the coalition after its massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

A host of political leaders from the NDA arrived for the parliamentary meet at the Central Hall in Parliament to attend the BJP-led coalition meeting.

Modi will call on after the NDA meeting to stake claim to form the next government.

Meanwhile, the 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the and the new House has been constituted.

The signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls.

Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the

