AIMIM's Taufeeq Sheikh arrested for murder of Congress leader Reshma Pednekar.

(AIMIM) was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Bijyapur

Pednekar was allegedly murdered last month and her body was found near Korti- in Bijapur on May 17.

Pednekar's husband had then lodged an FIR against the AIMIM following which a case of murder was registered.

A day before her murder, audio clips suggesting an illicit relationship between the deceased and AIMIM had gone viral on Reshma had also filed a case against Sheikh in April for threatening her.

Prima facie evidence had shown that she was killed and her body was thrown into the river, police said.

Before joining Congress, served as the Janta Dal (secular) district of women's wing for over a decade. In 2013, she had contested and lost elections from Devarahipparagi assembly constituency on a JD(S) ticket.

On being denied a JD (S) ticket in the last assembly polls in the state, Reshma quit the party and joined

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)