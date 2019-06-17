Kejriwal meets auto-rickshaw driver thrashed by cops

A day after an was thrashed by cops in Mukherjee Nagar in the capital, on Monday termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty.

visited the victim's house here in and condemned the incident. Talking to media persons, he said," I appeal from Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister, that all the culprits should be given strict punishments so that such incidents do not take place in the future."

He further urged the to be stringent with such incidents in order to check such incidents taking place in the capital.

earlier launched a verbal attack on the police, and tweeted, "Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters."

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)