Speaker Birla, PM Modi, Home Minister Shah express sorrow over Barmer 'pandaal' deaths

Om Birla, Narendra Modi, and among others on Sunday expressed their condolences over the death of 14 people after the 'pandaal' erected for a religious occasion at in district in collapsed due to strong storm.

"The incident from Barmer, where the people listening to the 'Ram Katha' died due to the 'pandaal' collapsing, is painful indeed. I extend my sympathies to the people who died in the incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Birla tweeted.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the PMO quoted Modi, as saying in a tweet.

also expressed his sorrow over the mishap. "Pained to know about the loss of lives due to the collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," read his tweet.

also expressed sympathies with the victims' families and those who were injured in the mishap. He said the local administration has been advised to carry out the rescue and relief works and investigate the matter.

"The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue works. They have also been told to investigate the incident, ensure treatment for the injured people and to provide all other help to the families of the victim," said Gehlot in a tweet.

Former and BJP leader also tweeted about the incident and urged the party workers to provide help to the victims of the tragedy.

"I appeal to all the BJP workers to help their brothers and sisters who have become a victim and to their families, due to the tragedy. I also request the to provide immediate financial help to the families of the victims and to those who are injured," Raje tweeted.

also tweeted: "Saddened at the deaths after the 'tent collapse' in Barmer, Rajasthan. My condolences to the grieving families. Our prayers that the injured recover quickly."

The mishap took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm. A 'Ram Katha' was organised at area of the district when the 'pandaal' got uprooted by strong winds, leading to the mishap.

