US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets PM Modi

of State Michael Pompeo, who is on a three-day visit to India, met here on Wednesday.

"Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership @SecPompeo called on PM @narendramodi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship," tweeted of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, alongside two photos of the leaders.

"PM will meet @realDonaldTrump on the sidelines of the upcoming #G20OsakaSummit," his tweet further read.

Pompeo had earlier indicated that he will put forward the US' demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by during his meetings and

The meeting comes days after imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after US announced an end to preferential trade treatment for over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on and aluminum.

The of State arrived in India on Tuesday night.

He is also expected to raise other issues like data localisation and market access during the talks.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet Jaishankar and (NSA) later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)