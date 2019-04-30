Mujeeb Ur Rehman concedes most number of runs for an overseas bowler in IPL history

Afghanistan spinner conceded the most number of runs for an overseas bowler in the (IPL) history on Monday.

The Kings XI bowler conceded 66 runs in his quota of four overs in the match between and (SRH).

Mujeeb is the joint-second in the list of most expensive spells in the IPL with Indian bowler Ishant Sharma, who was carved for 66 runs by Chennai Super Kings batsmen when he used to play for SRH in 2013.

The unwanted record is still held by the Indian fast-bowler Basil Thampi, who gave away 70 runs against Royal Challengers (RCB) when he was representing last year.

This is not where the misery ended for the bowler, he also conceded the most number of runs in a single spell in this edition of the IPL.

Kings XI bowlers were not able to restrict batsmen and they piled up the third highest total of this year's edition of the IPL. SRH posted 212 runs on the board.

recorded a comfortable victory by 45 runs against Punjab on Monday and as a result of this win, the team is currently placed at the fourth position in the league standings.

Hyderabad will next play against Mumbai Indians on May 2 whereas Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3.

