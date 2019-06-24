JUST IN
Mulayam Singh hospitalised after he complained of urinary retention

ANI  |  Politics 

Samajwadi party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here after he complained of urinary retention.

Yadav, also former Defence Minister, has been admitted at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital.

Earlier this month, Yadav was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram for his routine check-up.

The Samajwadi Party leader was brought to Delhi from Lucknow in a chartered plane and was admitted in Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

Family sources stated that he was shifted to the hospital on the advice of Dr Naresh Trehan who has in the past also catered to Yadav's health issues.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 18:25 IST

