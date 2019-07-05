JUST IN
'Multiple labour laws to be standardised into four codes'

ANI  |  Politics 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that multiple labour laws will be streamlined into four labour codes to standardise registration and to reduce disputes.

"Multiple labour laws to be streamlined to into a set of four labour codes to standardize registration and filing of returns," she said, presenting the union budget 2019-20.

She said that with definitions such as that of wage getting standardised, "it is expected there will be less disputes".

